NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver of a semi-truck that crashed into a home in Southeast Nashville in June of 2021 now faces up to 45 charges following a grand jury indictment.

Metro police took Abdalla Arbo, 41, into custody on Thursday and charged him with 32 counts of forgery and multiple carrier safety rules violations after officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Nashville Police Department found falsified logbooks and unreported brake issues with Freightliner.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

The charges come after a crash that happened in June of 2021 at the corner of Elm Hill Pike and Wanda Drive. Metro police said Abdalla Arbo was operating a tractor-trailer when a Honda Accord turned into the semi’s pathway. Officials say Arbo attempted to avoid the crash but struck the Honda, a Ford F-150 and a Ford Escape before proceeding to crash into the front yard and garage of a nearby home.

According to Metro police, Arbo and the other drivers involved all sustained injuries in the crash. In addition to the 32 charges, Abro also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by reckless driving, and five counts of reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle.

Arbo is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.