NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on exit ramp 6A from Briley Parkway to I-40 East near the Nashville International Airport. The exit ramp remains closed at this time as crews work to clear the scene.
Officials told a News 2 crew on the scene that no injuries to the driver or others involved were reported in the crash.
It is not known at this time how long the exit ramp will remain closed.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.