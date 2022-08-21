NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big change coming Monday in how to report car accidents in the Metro area. Instead of asking for an officer to come to the scene and make a report, Metro Police are asking motorists to self-report through an online portal.

However, there are some exceptions, like injury accidents or accidents that pose a risk to public safety.

Chief John Drake recently announced the launch of the self-reporting program that will take effect August 22nd.

“As the city has grown and the demand for police services has increased, calls must be prioritized according to immediate public safety needs,” Chief Drake said.

He continued, “During peak call volume, most property damage crashes, particularly those not blocking major thoroughfares, are lower priority calls in the classification hierarchy. This can sometimes mean long wait times, something we hope to dramatically reduce with this new program.”

How do you know when to self-report?

If a crash involves injuries, hit and run, DUI or other criminal matter, as well as blockage of a roadway, then police still need to be called to the scene to investigate.

But, if both parties have agreed to share their driver license, vehicle and insurance information and agree on the circumstances of how the crash happened, then motorists are asked to use the self-report system.

Chief Drake said the system will send the completed reports to its records division and from there motorists and their insurance companies can receive copies of the report as needed.

How can you access the system?

Calls about property damage only crashes to the Department of Emergency Communications will be routed to a dedicated 800 line. The caller will be prompted to enter their phone number and will get a link to begin the report. Once the report is submitted, then they will get a report number in order to get a copy.

MPD reminded motorists that false reporting is a violation of Tennessee Law.

More information on the new program can be found at this HubNashville link. You can call HubNashville for non-emergency purposes at #311.