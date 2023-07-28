NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It sounds like a futuristic idea, but really it’s just around the corner: soon, you could be hopping into an all-electric, driverless rideshare in Music City.

The San Francisco driverless car company Cruise chose Nashville as one of the first cities to set up shop.

“We are thrilled to be coming to Nashville. There are a lot of great reasons: Nashville, of course, is a major destination for tourism,” Anthony Gregory, Cruise Vice President of Market Development, said.

Currently, Cruise is operating in Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco, where they provide their driverless rideshare service and delivery options.

“Cruise brings an option that hasn’t existed before,” Gregory said.

It’s an all-electric vehicle that offers renewable energy and rideshares with safety top of mind.

“Cruise has driven over 3 million driverless miles; we have data that shows it reduces the number of collisions,” Gregory said.

The vehicle relies on a number of censors and doesn’t fall victim to human experiences like distractions, alcohol or drowsiness.

“It doesn’t drive under the influence; it doesn’t get drowsy; it doesn’t text while driving,” Gregory said.

It’s an important factor to take into account, when downtown Nashville is full of commotion daily.

“Cruise brings an option that hasn’t existed before in terms of the experience of the car, and we believe we have something that consumers will like from a price perspective; a big part of our Cruise story is making the roads safer,” Gregory said.

Cruise plans to be up and running in downtown Nashville by the end of the year.