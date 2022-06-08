NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after detectives determined his self-defense claim was “without merit” in connection with a South Nashville shooting.

Police say Jorge Dominguez shot and killed Eliel Arnoldo Ortiz, 16, during a dispute in the parking lot of Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments on Wallace Road.

Investigators believe a dispute over clothing involving four women, two aligned with Ortiz and two aligned with Dominguez, culminated with gunfire in the apartment complex parking lot. Dominguez claimed he shot Ortiz only after guns were pointed at him.

Dominguez allegedly fled the scene following the May 26 shooting. Detectives later found him in a Briley Parkway motel.

Inside Dominguez’s car at the motel were five ounces of meth, a pound of marijuana, three pistols and a rifle.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

That night, Dominguez was arrested on two unrelated felony aggravated assault warrants and a vandalism charge for shooting out the window of a Murfreesboro Pike convenience store in April. Dominguez allegedly committed that crime after the clerk refused to sell him alcohol due to his lack of identification.

Dominguez is also facing federal charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Dominguez is jailed in lieu of a $90,000 bond on the charges from the April incident.