NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting that left a Dickerson Pike motel employee in critical condition is now being investigated for self-defense claims, according to Metro Police.

Police say two of three suspects involved in the Monday night shooting came forward and claim that the 18-year-old shooter only fired after the 58-year-old employee at a Days Inn motel on Dickerson Pike fired a pepper gun at them. According to a release from Metro Police, the suspects said they believed the pepper gun was a handgun.

A third suspect was also identified during the interviews, according to police.

The motel employee was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, MNPD said. The investigation is ongoing and will be staffed with the District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion, they added.