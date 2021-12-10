NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Metro Nashville schools are on alert Friday after threats of violence on campus on social media.

The threats were made late Thursday night against Maplewood High School and East Magnet High School.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Public Schools)

The school principals informed parents through callouts, contacted Metro police for an investigation and extra security was on hand for arrivals Friday morning, according to the district.

Metro Schools reported the identify of the original poster is unknown and the only evidence thus far are reposts of the messages.

“Schools across the country often see threats that never materialize and are meant to scare other students or cancel classes, but we still must treat every potential risk seriously while they are being investigated,” explained district spokesperson Sean Braisted.

Metro Schools said if the person who posted the messages was a student, they will face disciplinary action. The district asks if anyone knows more specifics about the origin of this post, to please contact Metro Nashville Public Schools or Metro police.