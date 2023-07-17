NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A security guard was wounded after a drive-by shooting at a lounge on Dickerson Pike Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the TRVTH lounge in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike.
Metro police reported the guard was outside when he was shot at by three suspects in a black Chevrolet Malibu. He was shot in the leg and back and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.
It is unclear if the suspects knew the victim and no motive has been determined yet, according to Metro police.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.