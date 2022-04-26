NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old woman accused of aggravated assault outside a Nashville club was taken into custody Monday morning.

According to police, on March 26, a security guard at the Lavo Lounge on Antioch Pike was told about a fight in the parking lot and attempted to diffuse the situation.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said Aliyah Burnett had a knife in her hand at the time, as well as someone’s purse in her car.

When the guard reportedly attempted to reach into Burnett’s car to recover the victim’s purse, police said Burnett tried to stab him. MNPD documents said the guard was then dragged by Burnett as she drove away from the location.

Burnett was charged with aggravated assault and was released after making bond Monday morning.