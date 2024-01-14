NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Park Service (NPS) will close sections of Natchez Trace Parkway as Tennesseans prepare for a round of winter weather.

According to the NPS, the parkway will be closed just south of Nashville between milepost 429 and 442 at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Officials are advising motorists to avoid using Natchez Trace Parkway and to seek alternate routes as the entire roadway could be impacted by winter weather.

The NPS warns travelers that crews do not plow or use any chemicals on the parkway. Trees are also known to fall during storms, especially if ice is present, officials said.

“Safety is our main concern at Natchez Trace Parkway. We want to ensure visitors are aware of the potential risks and know to avoid the parkway during winter weather events,” said Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala. “If motorists get stuck or are involved in a crash, the response time may be many hours, especially when active rain, sleet, or snow is accumulating.”

In the event of an emergency on the parkway, motorists are asked to call 911 or Park Dispatch at (800) 300-PARK.

To see the latest updates about the closure, click here.