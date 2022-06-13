NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sea of blue surrounded the family of 28-year-old Officer John Anderson Monday for a road renaming ceremony just steps away from where Anderson was killed in 2019.

“It reminds those coming in and out that right here on July 4th that an officer gave his life in the line of duty,” said Sergeant James Smallwood, Fraternal Order of Police President.

Officer Anderson’s sons proudly stood in front of the new sign that will adorn the stretch of Woodland Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street where a 17-year-old slammed into Officer Anderson. This permanent reminder provides some solace to a family who says the grief will never go away.

“We’re just here for Gavin,” said Jason Buell, the grandfather of Anderson’s child, “and just honoring and remembering John and the sacrifice that he’s made.”

A young toddler when his father was killed, Gavin won’t remember his father.

“At least when he goes through here, he’ll be able to see his dad’s name as he grows up and know that his dad played a meaningful part in helping to keep this city safe,” explained Representative Vincent Dixie.

Anderson was an officer his comrades call a selfless servant.

“He embodied what we all embody,” said MNPD Police Chief John Drake, “a passion to serve our city.”