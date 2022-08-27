NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second woman has died following a crash on Saturday, Aug. 20, on West Trinity Lane.

Metro police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound when it was hit by a Nissan Juke in an offset head-on crash. The front seat passenger of the Elantra, identified as 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis, along with four other occupants were taken to a local hospital, as was the driver of the Juke.

Hudson died from her injuries sustained in the crash on Sunday, Aug. 21.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Metro police announced the driver of the Juke, identified as 27-year-old Sydney Sims, also died from her injuries sustained in the crash.