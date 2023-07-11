NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second teen has been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in the Bordeaux area on the Fourth of July.

Metro police said 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and unlawful gun possession stemming from a shooting that killed 27-year-old Christopher Harris in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Erion Nesbitt (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Nesbitt is the second of seven alleged shooters to be arrested in connection with Harris’ death; Jaden Wright, 16, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide on Thursday, July 6.

Investigators said surveillance footage and tips from the community helped them identify Nesbitt as one of the individuals responsible.

Police are still searching for the other five suspected shooters.