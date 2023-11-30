NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a woman who reportedly helped her boyfriend rob a Wingstop employee earlier in November.

Charmaine Greer, 25, and her boyfriend, Antonio Jefferson, 33, were reportedly caught on video breaking into the back kitchen of the Wingstop located on Hamilton Crossing on Nov. 7.

In an interview last week, the employee told News 2 she was changing oil and as she returned to the kitchen, the two demanded money, but wouldn’t let her grab her phone for the code to the safe.

Charmaine Greer (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The alleged robbery then turned into an attack, in which Jefferson reportedly struck and injured the employee with a metal pole. During the incident, the employee said she heard Jefferson tell Greer to “just shoot her.”

Instead, Greer allegedly took the victim’s keys and wallet and left. Police arrested Jefferson on Nov. 19 on a charge for aggravated robbery with a weapon. However, Greer still has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.