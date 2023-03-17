NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman police believe may have been involved in a January attempted robbery turned shooting is now facing charges related to the incident.

On Jan. 18, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a person who had been shot at a business on Thompson Place, according to an affidavit.

Once on scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his left arm with no exit wound. After he was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, officers learned the bullet was in the man’s chest.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the business district on Thompson Place, and according to the affidavit, were able to piece together the events of that morning.

A woman, later identified as 19-year-old Lamya Haddox, was reportedly seen arriving at the business with a man in a black Chevrolet Cruze. The man she was with is believed to have been 21-year-old Joshua Robinson, who is also facing charges related to the incident.

In surveillance footage, police said Haddox can been seen entering a market at the same time as the shooting victim. Later on, the victim reportedly cuts Haddox in line to buy a lottery ticket and “Haddox stares at the victim and appears frustrated,” the affidavit said.

They both exit the store and Haddox gets back into the passenger seat of the Chevy Cruze. Robinson backs out of the parking spot and is seen pulling up next to the victim, police reported. Robinson then allegedly asks the man for money, points a gun at him and fires a shot.

“The victim pulled out his knife trying to defend himself but was not successful,” the affidavit said.

Authorities said Robinson and Haddox drove off without obtaining any property from the man. They were both arrested last month after a brief police chase.

In addition to drug charges related to the police chase, Haddox is facing a charge for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. As of Friday, she was still behind bars with a $90,000 bond.