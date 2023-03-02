NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a second suspect in a murder case from last April.

Detectives arrested Deshawn Smith, 31, Wednesday. He was booked into the Metro jail on charges of first degree murder and aggravated robbery. Smith remained incarcerated Thursday morning without bond.

He’s the second suspect in the murder of Tywane Miller, 39, last April. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-11 store on Gallatin Pike at Maxwell Avenue. At the time, Metro police said three people in a Ford Flex were involved in Miller’s shooting death.

Michael Clay, 31, was charged in the case last September.