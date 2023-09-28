NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in North Nashville that wounded another teenager and a child who were getting off a school bus earlier this month.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said gunfire was exchanged on 26th Avenue North in the Cumberland View neighborhood on Sept. 11.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Sylvester Buford is accused of recklessly firing gunshots towards the kids exiting the bus while a passenger in a white Honda Accord was allegedly shooting towards the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by.

Police said Buford turned himself in earlier this week on three outstanding warrants related to the incident. He was reportedly charged with three felonies — including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, and reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — and held at Metro Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Then, on Thursday, Sept. 28, officials announced a 17-year-old, who was on foot near Buford during the shootout with the occupants of the Accord, had been arrested near his home in Cumberland View.

According to police, the 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of juvenile weapon possession.

Authorities said a 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder following the Sept. 11 incident, adding that the round is believed to be from Buford’s gunfire.

Meanwhile, a 6-year-old was reportedly taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center in a private vehicle to be treated for a graze wound to the back. Investigators said the 17-year-old is believed to be responsible for the shots that grazed the child.