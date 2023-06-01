NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second person has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday, May 19 on Springfield Highway.

According to Metro police, the crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on Springfield Highway near Baker Station Road.

Investigators said a 2014 Nissan Murano was traveling on Baker Station Road when it ran a stop sign and hit a southbound Toyota Highlander driven by 43-year-old Gabriel Barrera. Passengers Gabriel Barrera Jr., 13, and Santos Santoy Perez, 22, were both seriously injured and taken to area hospitals.

Police announced Wednesday, May 24 that Barrera Jr. died from their injuries and announced on Thursday, June 1 that Perez also died from their injuries.

The driver of the Murano ran away and left the SUV at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.