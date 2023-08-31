NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a months-long search, two of three brothers accused of shooting and killing two teens at a baseball field earlier this year are now in custody.

Chadwick Wells, 24, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Wells was featured at the top of the police department’s “Most Wanted” list for almost two months straight.

He and his two brothers, Keondre and Deshawn Wells, were all featured on the list after being indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder for the alleged Jan. 16 shootings.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At around 8 p.m. that night, officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders. Deshawn was the first brother to be arrested after a grand jury handed down the indictments.

Investigators reportedly received a tip July 18 that Deshawn was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North and he was taken into custody after a brief chase. As of Thursday, Aug. 31, Deshawn was still being held in jail in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Now, with Chadwick in custody, police are focusing their attention on locating Keondre, the only brother still at large. His last known location was in North Nashville. Chadwick is the 71st person to be arrested after appearing on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

According to police, tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest almost 90% of the time. Anyone with information on Keondre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.