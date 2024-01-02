NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to believe three years ago, one of Nashville’s most popular streets was left in ruins.

A bomb exploded down Second Avenue on Christmas Day back in 2020.

“It’s really important for us to try and create an interesting and safe and inviting environment during construction,” said Michelle Scopel.

Scopel is the senior project manager with Nashville’s Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA). She said progress is slowly being made.

“We’re officially closing down Second Avenue to vehicles from Broadway northbound,” she said.

Construction is now happening for the south block of Second Avenue; the street officially closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and will remain that way for the next 12 months.

“We’ve done a lot of work to get ready and make sure everybody knows what’s coming and work together,” said Scopel. “We’re really excited to get this started.”

Despite the closure, Scopel said businesses are open and she encourages pedestrians to continuing traveling down the street.

“We’re going to have eight feet of pedestrian access on either side,” she said. “Actually, what you’ll start to see over the next week or two is more signage, more renderings, and pictures.”

(Photo: Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency)

It’s all to show the community brighter days are coming for Second Avenue.

“Second Avenue is a very important part of the fabric of our city,” said Richard Warren.

Warren is an attorney for a few of the businesses along the street that were affected by the bombing.

With all the buildings being constructed in the late 1800s, he said its taking time for some business owners to begin rebuilding.

“Here you’ve got buildings on either side of you, and so just getting the building materials in place, using cranes and things like that, is inherently time consuming,” he said.

For now, MDHA will work to revitalize the street with new street lights, sidewalks, and outdoor dining options, which will slowly give Second Avenue enhancements Scopel believes the community will look forward to seeing.

“This has been an area for Nashvillians for a long time, and the whole goal of rebuilding Second Avenue is creating a space for locals,” she said.

MDHA is planning to have the south block revitalization project completed by the end of 2024.

Scopel said they plan to have the middle block which is their last section, completed through 2025.