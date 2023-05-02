NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville continues to rebuild after the 2020 Christmas bombing downtown, a plan is in motion to reimagine Second Avenue and the vision is coming together in three parts.

The renderings for the north and south ends of Second Avenue are ready.

Initial site work on the north end started this week, between Church Street and Union Street. Construction on the north end is starting later in May and is expected to last a year.

2nd Ave renderings: South block looking towards Broadway (Courtesy of Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency)

2nd Ave renderings: Outdoor dining (Courtesy of Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency)

2nd Ave renderings: North block at Church Street (Courtesy of Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency)

2nd Ave renderings: North block at Banker’s Alley (Courtesy of Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency)

2nd Ave renderings: At dusk (Courtesy of Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency)

During that time, the street will be closed to car traffic, but pedestrians can still walk through and all businesses will be able to stay open during the process.

“Everyone’s really excited and eager to get this project going,” said Michelle Scopel, senior project manager for The Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA).

The MDHA said collective input from stakeholders, advisors, and the community recommended designing wider sidewalks for pedestrians and outdoor dining while maintaining the avenue’s historic charm.

In that process, drivers will lose parking on Second Avenue.

Once complete, the MDHA said Second Avenue will be a place both locals and tourists can enjoy, featuring a variety of elevated and inviting restaurants and retail options.

“20 years ago, Second Avenue was sort of the lifeline of downtown, but it’s changed, and this is an opportunity to sort of create that again,” said Scopel.

The middle block of Second Avenue between Commerce Street and Church Street is the most heavily damaged area from the 2020 Christmas Day bombing. Those renderings are not ready yet, but are expected to be later this year.

“Part of what we’re doing is bringing people up the street, giving them reason to be there,” said Scopel. “We’re looking at permanent kiosks, permanent buildings to help activate with retail and restaurants, and interesting ways to help incorporate historic facts and art in that block, so we’re spending a little extra time with the creative elements.”

This project is mainly funded by the city through the capital spending plan.