NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than six years, a murder investigation has resulted in an arrest, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Thursday.

Since 2017, police have been investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Ahmad Osborne in the parking lot of Glastonbury Woods Apartments. On Thursday afternoon, authorities said the continued work over the last six years led to the indictment and arrest of Dameko Simms, 28.

A grand jury handed down the indictment charging Simms with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, officials said.

Simms was taken into custody by Metro police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as he tried to flee from the rear of a Zermatt Drive home in South Nashville, according to authorities.

Dameko Simms (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The investigation, led by Detective Mark Miracle, shows that Osborne, a Joelton resident, had traveled to the apartment complex in a red Ford Mustang on June 22, 2017, to make a drug buy. Shots were fired during a robbery attempt, and Osborne was killed, police said.

A co-defendant in the case, 26-year-old Christopher Titus Barr, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in December 2018. Barr was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2022 and is now serving a 15-year prison sentence, according to MNPD.