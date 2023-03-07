NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Monday after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at his home, where they reportedly found about 89 grams of fentanyl — more than 40,000 times the lethal dose.

Agents with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed the warrant at an apartment on Old Franklin Road in Antioch, according to an affidavit.

While at the apartment, officers said they saw a resident, later identified as 28-year-old David Lloyd Ewiing, jump from the balcony and try to run off. However, police were able to take Ewiing into custody after a short chase.

A search of the apartment turned up several items typically used in the sale of drugs, several grams of fentanyl and multiple guns, according to the affidavit.

Agents said they found a kilogram press under the island cabinet in the kitchen, along with several empty kilogram wrappers that had a white powdery residue. Two money counters, several digital scales and $11,000 was also found in the apartment, the affidavit said.

Three bags of a “white powdery substance” were found inside several drawers in the kitchen, and a fourth bag of the powder was located in the spare bedroom, which had children’s toys and clothing, police reported.

Authorities said the powder tested positive for fentanyl and weighed about 89 grams, or 89,000 milligrams. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Agents found a Ruger LCP handgun with a magazine next to one of the bags of fentanyl, according to the affidavit. Another handgun with a loaded magazine was reportedly found in the bedroom.

Police said Ewiing was the only person at the apartment during the search. Ewiing is a convicted felon and is currently on state probation for the sale of schedule 2 narcotics.

He was booked into jail on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, evading arrest, felon in possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon during a drug offense.