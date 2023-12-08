NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a mystery that has gone unsolved for 16 years.

On Jan. 1, 2007, a man was hit and killed by a driver when he was crossing traffic on Interstate 24. The victim has still not been identified by family.

“He’s a Hispanic male, about 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds,” said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Filter said Metro police sent out this description at the time, considering the man had no identification on him: “He had a very distinctive tattoo on his left chest that was a heart and rose.”

However, 16 years later, no one came forward to identify him, so Filter said someone volunteered to create the forensic photo of the man: “When I reviewed over this case, I realized that this was something that didn’t appear to have ever been done, and sometimes we can even take a human skull and be able to come up with a forensic rendering of what they might look like.”

Filter told News 2 this isn’t the only case where the victim hasn’t been identified in the Nashville area.

“We’ve probably got a little over 20 unidentified remains cases that we’re working on right now, and they date back to the 1980s,” the detective said, adding that Metro police usually have one case a year where they struggle to identify the victim.

According to Filter, the victim may not be from the Nashville area: “That’s been the speculation is that he may not even be a U.S. citizen, which might have been why some people were afraid to come forward.”

Anyone who might be able to identify the man or who has additional information about the case is asked to contact the MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329.