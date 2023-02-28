NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are working to identify a gunman who shot and injured a man at a gas station on Dickerson Pike.

Metro police said the shooting occurred last Monday, Feb. 20, around 8 p.m., at a Citgo gas station located on Dickerson Pike.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

According to detectives, the victim was pumping gas with an 8-year-old passenger inside the vehicle. Officials say that’s when video surveillance footage shows the suspect get out of a black Dodge Charger with two handguns in the parking lot of the gas station.

Officers say video then shows the suspect engage in a brief verbal argument with the victim, before the victim gets into his vehicle and leaves.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Seconds later, both the suspect and the victim can be seen exchanging gunfire as they exit the parking lot. Officials say a second shootout between the two occurred minutes later on Sennadale Lane.

The victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.