NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday.

Metro Police said they are looking for the driver responsible for hitting the pole.

The crash happened at 17th Avenue North and Herman Street. Police said the driver fled the scene of the crash.

Wires were damaged, and NES crews worked to repair them overnight.

If you have any information about the crash you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.