NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was right around Thanksgiving when 85-year-old Lucy Buchanan went missing from her apartment in Bordeaux and police say she could be anywhere. Buchanan suffers from dementia, further complicating the search.

Buchanan was last seen on November 24. Police have surveillance footage showing Buchanan at her apartment on Buena Vista Pike on that day. They also released footage of her passing a Walgreens on Clarksville Highway the same day.

She spoke with her family on November 29, however, police believe her phone died after the call and no one has heard from her since.

“It was a very unusual case in which they had spoken to her on the phone then when her caregiver granddaughters went by to give her her meal for that evening, she never responded. Then when they checked her apartment the next day her daughter was unable to find her actually in the apartment,” MNPD Cold Case Unit Detective Anthony Chandler said.

Although her family spoke with her on the 29th, police question if the call was made from her apartment, or whether she ever returned home after passing Walgreens.

“We have no evidence that she ever returned back, however, because of her dementia it’s possible she was another location and just thought she was home. In speaking with the family there were several times when she would stay for extended stays with the granddaughter or her daughter. When she would decide she was ready to go, she would operate under the assumption she was in her house and tell them they needed to leave and they had to explain to her no, you’re here at our house, if you want to go home we’ll take you back home,” Detective Chandler said.

Buchanan was originally from Fayetteville, Tennessee, and had ties to the Germantown area and Bordeaux. With her disappearance being so close to the holidays, police believe she could have even asked a stranger for a ride home, not knowing where she lived at the time. Buchanan had gotten rides home from strangers previously but thankfully had always made it home safely.

“When you’re dealing with someone with dementia you don’t know possibly ‘when’ they are. So it may have been that she thought this was 20 years ago or so and somebody might have picked her up… just thought they were trying to help an old lady that was hard on her luck and get her back to her home or take her somewhere else and that’s not really where she was supposed to be. The fact that we’ve had no information come forward past the point where we see her on video walking past Walgreens. We have no idea of where she actually went from there,” Detective Chandler said.

Detectives, along with Buchanan’s family, are frustrated but holding out hope they might find her soon. Chandler said there’s no direct evidence pointing to foul play at this point.

“It would mean the world to be able to make sure she’s okay and to bring her back with their family,” Detective Chandler said.

Anyone with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chandler at 615-862-7843 or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.