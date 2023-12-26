ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are continuing their search for a wanted man.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Daweit Solomon. He is wanted after an altercation led to a shooting at the Tanger Outlets on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened between two people who knew each other: a 19-year-old woman and Solomon, 20.

Metro Police said in a statement Solomon ran to his car after he shot the woman.

Officials said the woman’s injuries were not critical.

At this time, Solomon is wanted under charges of aggravated robbery and felony gun possession.

As the search for this wanted man continues, the Tanger Outlets released a statement that said, “Tanger’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our shoppers, retailers and team members. We are currently working to support the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s ongoing investigation into what appears to be an isolated dispute among two individuals.”

By Tuesday, people were returning and exchanging holiday gifts. Shoppers at the Outlets told News 2 they noticed a lot more police presence than usual.

“Yeah, that was surprising. We pulled up, and there were two police officers at the four-way stop on horses,” Brad White, Tanger Outlets shopper, said. “That’s definitely not something you see every day.”

Metro Police took to the Outlet streets Tuesday on horses, bicycles, and in vehicles.

“For us, the police is pretty important to our safety,” another shopper said. “You know they are doing their job, but there are bad people out there that we don’t even know. It could happen here; it could happen anywhere. But we are feeling pretty comfortable with the police walking around like this because safety is first.”

News 2 contacted Metro Nashville Police for an update on the Daweit Solomon search but has yet to hear back.

You are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the MNPD if you have any information about his whereabouts.