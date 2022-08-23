NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The slashes to her body show what she did to protect her child and young niece. Metro police say her brother-in-law, John Donaldson, went on a stabbing spree against his own family. Two people did not survive, but somehow Genell Stewart-Tuggle fought him off and got away.

“I’m doing okay,” said Stewart-Tuggle as she sighed. “Doing better.”

She is taking it one day at a time.

“Everything happened so fast,” she explained.

For the first time, she publically talked about what happened to her on the afternoon of August 2nd. Metro police were called to her home, after her brother-in-law Donaldson, knocked on the door, entered, and then started stabbing his own mother. Then he turned the knife on Stewart-Tuggle.

“One minute you hear a knock at the door, getting up, somebody coming through, going straight to the back. Two or three minutes later, you hear somebody screaming for help,” she remembered. “I was on the phone, and he started coming at me with a knife, and I eventually dropped the phone and I just fought until I was able to somewhat get away.”

The scars from that day remain, as she remembered the moment she protected her 9-year-old son. Stewart-Tuggle was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, at the time in critical condition. Now, as she heals, she is hoping what happened to her will serve as a reminder that mental health help is critical.

“I know prior, he was having trouble and everything, and everybody was trying to help him, but there’s only so much you can help somebody, that’s willing to get help,” said Stewart-Tuggle.

She explained she had her family have been going to therapy. The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.