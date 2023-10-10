NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A child’s school papers helped Metro police bust a suspected burglar and car thief over the weekend.

According to bookings records, 39-year-old Andrea England is facing multiple charges including two counts of felony burglary of a motor vehicle, felony theft of a vehicle, evading arrest and assault of a first responder.

Metro police said the incident began on Sunday, Oct. 8 after officers were called to Hotel Preston off Briley Parkway to respond to a trespassing call.

Upon arrival, an employee at the hotel told officers that a woman — later identified as Andrea England — had allegedly been trespassed from the hotel earlier, but returned and parked a silver Toyota near hotel’s front entrance.

An arrest report states the 2009 Toyota Camry came back as stolen after officers ran it through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

While responding to the trespass call, officers began to receive reports about a woman who was seen breaking into vehicles at the nearby Mercedes-Benz dealership on Envious Lane.

When officers arrived to the dealership, they observed a woman who took off running from the scene. According to an arrest report, the woman resisted arrest as officers attempted to handcuff her.

During the arrest, law enforcement recovered a backpack from the woman. Inside the backpack, officers found school papers with the victim’s child’s name of them, according to Metro police. Officiers determined that this connected England to the stolen vehicle.

Metro police brought the England back to the hotel where the employee was able to positively identify her as the woman who was trespassed from the property.

England was taken into custody and remains in Metro Jail on a $26,000 bond.