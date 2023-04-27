ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver of a stolen car led police officers on a high speed chase through a school zone, striking school buses and driving into oncoming traffic in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police responded to 4408 Dali Court after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police then used a helicopter to follow the stolen Black Hyundai Sonata. Officers then attempted to stop the stolen car using blue lights, sirens and spike strips, according to an arrest warrant.

The motorist continued to flee, powering through a school zone and hitting two school buses, according to the affidavit.

During the high-speed chase, police said the driver fled from police at a high rate of speed, ran multiple stop signs and drove directly into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended on Ransom Place, where two defendants ran from the stolen vehicle.

Metro police reported the defendants were taken into custody behind one of the defendants home.

One of the defendant’s was identified by police as 18-year-old Omar Diouf. He’s facing multiple felony charges.

Diouf told officers he ran and didn’t stop for police in the vehicle and on foot because he was scared and had never been to adult jail before, according to the arrest warrant.

Diouf added he bought the car from someone he knew on Instagram for $500 and said he had paid for the vehicle with CashApp.

Metro Police said the co-defendant was only charged as misdemeanor.

No additional information was immediately released.