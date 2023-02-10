NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Donelson Thursday after he reportedly drove away from officers and crashed into a school bus.

The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Kenneth Muse (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an arrest warrant, officers saw a suspected narcotics transaction between Kenneth Muse and someone else.

Officers said Muse made an illegal turn onto Elm Hill Pike from Briley Parkway and they tried to pull him over.

Muse initially stopped but when detectives walked to his car, he reportedly drove away.

He then immediately crashed into a school bus transporting 11 students from Two Rivers Middle School but no students were injured, according to a spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Detectives were able to box him in and arrest him. Inside the vehicle, detectives reportedly found a loaded Glock 9mm that was reportedly stolen from Nashville in November 2022, 1.69 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of powder cocaine, 7.2 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 87 grams of methamphetamine, 98 M30 pills, 19 ecstasy pills, one Viagra pill and 23 Adderall pills.

Muse was booked into the Metro jail on 11 charges, including multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and evading arrest. His bond was set at $260,000.