NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of two men who are charged in the murder of Saint Thomas West ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

The 26-year-old nurse was gunned down in what Metro Police are calling a road rage incident while driving to work on Interstate 440 on Dec. 3, 2020.

To honor her legacy and lift up other nursing students, Kaufman’s alma mater in Pennsylvania, Butler County Community College (BC3), established The Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship.

Over $36,000 has been raised toward the scholarship from more than 130 individuals, organizations, and groups from 10 states — including Tennessee.

This year, two BC3 nursing students are receiving awards for $1,370. The first scholarship, awarded during the 2021-2022 academic year, was $500.

Criteria for the scholarship states that the student must be enrolled full-time in BC3’s registered nursing program, have earned at least 30 credits and have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.0.

The college also held a fundraiser in September that raised more than $16,000 dollars in scholarship money remembering Kaufman and 2016 graduate Sarah Kasunic, who died in Tennessee during a 2019 car crash on I-40.

The scholarships for both Caitlyn Kaufman and Sarah Kasunic are permanent and endowed with the BC3 Education Foundation.

For information about contributing to the Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship,

click here or mail to:



BC3 Education Foundation, Inc.

P.O. Box 1203

Butler, PA 16003.

Please note in the memo section “Caitlyn Kaufman Legacy Scholarship”.