NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A judge’s son accused of murdering a man in Nashville and then shooting a Shelbyville woman in the face has accepted a plea deal.

Sam Rich agreed to plea deal of 99 years in the murder of Will Warner after he was previously sentenced to 59 years for shooting Gracie Perryman in 2021.

He was accused of shooting Hannah Grace Perryman in the head at a home Temple Ford Road in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Will Warner was shot multiple times hours earlier and found on the side of the road in West Nashville.

After killing Warner, investigators say Rich went to Warner’s home where he planned to steal money were botched after Warner’s former girlfriend, Perryman, walked in and Rich shot her in the face.



Will Warner

Will Warner

Samuel Rich

(Photo: WKRN)

Samuel Earl Rich

“He executed him,” Will’s father James Warner stated. “He shot him three times in the back and then he got out of the car and shot him in the back of the head,” the heartbroken father explained.

“He threatened us for two years. He broke into our house twice, we had him arrested,” explained Warner.

Perryman continues her physical and mental recovery. “It went under my right eye and came out under my left ear,” she showed News 2, saying bullet fragments still remain in her face.

It’s been difficult for Perryman to stay focused first on surviving and now on her mission of making sure her shooter doesn’t win.

“None of the physical pain I have endured can compare to the emotional toll this monster has caused me,” Perryman cried from the stand.

“I feel like I have to constantly look over my shoulder and that I just don’t live life like I used to. I’m terrified to go to the gas station by myself and even to go out to eat with my family, just being in this town is terrifying,” explained Perryman.

Rich was previously sentenced to 59 years in Bedford County for the attempted murder of Gracie Perryman, the maximum for each count with consecutive sentencing where applicable. His father is a judge in Bedford County.