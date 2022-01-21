NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help out over the weekend as the shelter works to keep up with demand from frigid temperatures.

The Salvation Army will activate its cold weather overflow shelter beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and it will remain open through Sunday morning.

Volunteers are needed to help serve meals, welcome guests, among other duties.

Masks will be required. Vaccines are not required, however, they are highly encouraged.

For more information on volunteering, click here.