NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Salvation Army’s bell ringing season came to a grinding halt this year due to the dangerously cold weather in Middle Tennessee.

Starting Friday, Dec. 23, the bells will be silent, which Salvation Army Nashville said is a big hit to its end-of-season donation totals.

“With Winter Storm Elliot rolling in, we’re going to have a spike in demand over this weekend and into early next week, and so at the very time when we’re going to have a spike in demand, we’re going to have an extreme decrease in income, so you mix those two things and it’s not good for your financial bottom line,” explained Capt. Philip Canning, the area commander for Salvation Army Nashville.

However, community members can help make up for the lost days of bell ringing by visiting Salvation Army Nashville’s website.