NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.

Unlike other pacemakers, the Avier VR is a leadless pacemaker that does not use insulated wires or a battery in the upper chest to deliver electrical energy to the heart.

Health experts say the wireless pacemaker is smaller than a standard AAA battery and provides physicians a minimally invasive option for treating patients with certain abnormal heart rhythms.

Avier VR pacemaker (Courtesy: Ascension Saint Thomas)

Dr. Lugo, a cardiologist at Ascension Saint Thomas, says the new technology will help physicians at the West Nashville hospital continue to offer the best care to patients.

“We are thrilled to be the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to offer this new technology.” said Dr. Lugo, “What sets this innovative option apart is the pacemaker’s impressive battery life which lasts up to two times longer than existing leadless options. This device will open up wireless pacing for younger, more active patients in our community and help us continue to offer the best standard of care to patients.”

Health experts say abnormal heart arrhythmias that are left untreated can lead to weakness, unexpected loss of consciousness, stroke, heart failure and death.