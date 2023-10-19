NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plans are moving forward to redesign three streets in East Nashville, making them safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Nashville Spokes are collaborating on the project, focusing on Woodland Street, South 10th Street and South 5th Street.

James Guthrie, president of the East End Neighborhood Association, said these three streets were selected because of their central location and connection to downtown Nashville.

(Courtesy: NDOT)

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Currently, the redesign plans include protected bike lanes, shortened crosswalks, and improved intersections.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, residents can see the design plans and provide feedback.

“The result certainly is something that I hope becomes a model for the city and that we have redesigns that are the envy of other neighborhoods and become a new gold standard for Nashville and what we want major streets in all neighborhoods to look like,” said Guthrie.

The community feedback meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Park Community Center.

Guthrie said it will be several years before all the desired improvements are complete, but they hope to submit the redesigns to the state in the new year, break ground, and have select elements complete in 2025.