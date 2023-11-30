NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the new year approaches, the holidays can become a time for people to clear their slates and start a new chapter.

That’s the aim of Davidson County’s Safe Surrender program, which is set to begin next week. Rather than heading to court, a church will serve as the setting for non-violent misdemeanor or felony offenders to safely surrender to their outstanding warrants.

In return, the Nashville District Attorney’s Office said those individuals will be able to meet with lawyers, prosecutors and judges who will review their cases for free and may be able to have their charges dismissed.

Those who turn up for the event will also be given favorable consideration for their voluntary surrender, with counselors, clergy members, translators and staff from several participating agencies on hand to assist.

An example of “favorable consideration” could be someone’s probation being reinstated, rather than that person being locked up in jail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

This will be the third year in a row the Safe Surrender program has been offered in Davidson County.

Last year, more than 200 people showed up and 58 of those individuals had their warrants resolved. Officials said the remaining people were given resources for child support, driver’s license reinstatement and expungements.

The event was also held in 2007 and 2015, resulting in hundreds of individuals being able to clear their warrants over the years. In the program’s first year, Nashville joined the U.S. Marshal’s Service to host a four-day event, and more than 560 persons peacefully surrendered.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the success of the program has since captured national attention, with members of the Nashville Safe Surrender Steering Committee traveling to other cities across the U.S. to help those areas implement similar programs.

Those involved have reportedly put months into preparing for this year’s event.

The two-day event will be held at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 2021 Herman Street in Nashville from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and again from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.