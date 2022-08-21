NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rush’s lead guitarist Alex Lifeson has announced that he’s giving to two Nashville organizations in a major way.

Earlier this week, the legendary guitarist partnered with Gibson Gives, the guitar maker’s philanthropic arm, at the Gibson Garge in Nashville to announce funds that will be directly donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Room In The Inn.

At the event, Lifeson announced he will donate both current and ongoing music royalties from the sales of his recent signature Epiphone Les Paul Axcess guitar. In addition, Gibson Gives announced they will donate guitars and gear for music therapy programs at the hospital and Room In The Inn.

Gibson Gives says the guitars will help aid the music therapists at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital who work with children by using music in unique ways. According to Gibson Gives, music therapy can be used to help children with chronic pain, physical rehabilitation, psychiatric symptoms, end of life, procedural support and coping with hospitalization, and disease.

Donations will also be given to Room in the Inn which is an organization that works closely with community partners to meet the needs of Nashville’s most vulnerable neighbors. Room in the Inn provides items such as recovery services for those overcoming addiction, showers, food stamp assistance, telephone and computer access and much more.

Lifeson said he feels fortunate to be able to help the Nashville organizations and its means a lot to provide a helping hand.

“It is heartbreaking to witness the struggles of a brave child battling an illness that shows no mercy or the destitute soul struggling with both homelessness and hopelessness,” said Lifeson, “If we can lend a helping hand through our support to provide a reprieve for even a moment, then we have done our duty to the community. It is my intention to continue my support in the hope of creating a better world.”

In the last three years, Gibson Gives has raised over $3.5 million dollars worldwide for non-profits across the globe. For more information, click here.