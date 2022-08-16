NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson was on hand in Nashville Tuesday for a charity event to benefit music programs in Music City.

The event was held at the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville. Lifeson was in attendance to support the music artists and programs at Monroe Carell Jr. Children`s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Room in the Inn, both of which offer vital services to the Nashville community.

Lifeson said he knows how hard and demanding it is for music organizations to provide the service they do.

“Rather than accept these royalties and apply them at home, why not keep them in the community? I’m not from Nashville but I’ve been here a number of times…If I get support, at least organizations here to help local people, because the source of the funds are local, it’s through the work and hands of people that work here,” explained Lifeson.

Gibson Gives gives back to local organizations and just last September, the foundation donated $300,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Lifeson recently reunited with bandmate Geddy Lee for the first time since drummer Neil Peart’s death in 2020. They teamed up for a surprise appearance with Matt Stone and Primus at South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a performance of “Closer to the Heart.”