NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Find up-to-the-minute election results from the September 14 runoff election in Nashville, Tennessee here. If you are not seeing the results below: Click here.

The race for Nashville’s mayor has gone to a runoff multiple times, including the last two election cycles. Early voting numbers for the runoff election this year far outpaced previous runoff and general elections for Metro Council seats, according to Election Administrator Jeff Roberts.

After the initial general election, only one candidate secured the 10% threshold of votes required to win an at large seat outright: Zulfat “Z” Suara.

Per the terms of the Metro Charter, the remaining four seats would be decided in the runoff, with the next eight candidates with the highest total of votes on the runoff ballot.

