NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents of transgender youth, state advocates, and faith leaders joined the Human Rights Campaign for a conversation on how legislation in Tennessee impacts their community directly.

Following a legislative session that saw a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills addressing transgender students and athletics, curriculum, book bans for public school libraries, pronoun acceptance, and health care the panel lead a calm conversation where those in attendance.

People asked questions about how these actions directly impact the community. From parents to a pastor, those closest to the conversation weighed in on the topics and explains what their goal is at the end of the day.

“This is the moment where other people begin to realize that this doesn’t just impact transgender children who are out there. This impacts children in our lives, in our family’s lives, in our friends’ lives, and in our neighbors’ lives. At the end of the day, all we as parents want, all we as families want, is for our children to be happy, healthy, and successful,” says Reg Calcagno, Human Rights Campaign Deputy National Campaign Director.

The purpose was to educate those in attendance and provide exposure to those who are looking to learn more. You can watch the full conversation on the Human Rights Campaign’s page.