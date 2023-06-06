NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap has announced his final Nashville show will take place this October, and it’ll feature a star-studded lineup joining him on stage.

The once-in-a-lifetime tribute concert will honor the legend Oct. 3 at Bridgestone Arena, according to the announcement. Artists joining include Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens, Charlie McCoy and more. The evening will honor Milsap and his 50-plus year career, his celebrated catalog, and his lasting influence on country music.

“I’m so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists,” Milsap said. “This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

“We are thrilled to host the Ronnie Milsap Tribute concert,” Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the Outback Presents team for curating such an amazing event.”

Over five decades, Milsap has 40 number-one hits, six Grammys, four Album of the Year awards and a CMA Entertainer of the Year award to his name. Milsap broke genre rules and became one of the biggest pop/AC and even R&B artists of the late 1970s and early ’80s. He had the first country music video played on MTV with “She Loves My Car,” and wrote Bonnie Raitt’s classic, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Tickets for the star-studded event will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.