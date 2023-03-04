NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County motorists are running into delays due to a crash involving a car that rolled over along Interstate 65 North Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the incident was reported just after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at mile marker 93.4 of I-65 North.

As of this writing, four of the five northbound lanes, as well as the northbound left shoulder, are closed because of the overturned vehicle, according to TDOT.

TDOT’s online traffic map shows significant delays along the interstate, stretching from the scene of the crash to the intersection of I-65 North and Dickerson Pike.

(Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 there are reports of injuries resulting from this rollover crash, but there is no word on the nature or number of the injuries.

No additional information has been released about this incident.