NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials have opened an investigation after a rollover crash in the Nashboro Village area early Thursday morning.

Police told News 2, around 2:50 a.m., a white sedan may have been stopped at a light at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Brooksboro Terrace when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The white vehicle was then reportedly forced into a nearby parking lot. Authorities said the driver of the white car was transported to the hospital for sustained non-life threatening injuries.

When police arrived on the scene, the driver of the pickup was allegedly nowhere to be found. Officers said they are investigating the contents of the pickup truck, to find any possible connections to who the driver might be.

No additional information was immediately released.