NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayoral runoff candidate Alice Rolli has “severed ties” with a consultant firm her campaign hired over their connection to the Proud Boys.

Rolli released a statement Monday claiming she did not learn about the firm’s involvement with the the neo-fascist organization until that morning.

I learned some unsettling news this morning. I’m sharing it with you to be fully transparent about my campaign. This morning I learned the consultant firm we hired had more than a strong connection to Proud Boys. Today I confirmed this alarming information and immediately severed ties with the firm. Hatred has no place in Nashville. It has no place on my campaign. After taking immediate steps to separate our campaign, I knew you needed to hear from me, directly. Alice

A member of Rolli’s consulting firm, McShane, reportedly attempted to recruit Proud Boys members to attend a 2020 Nevada election protest.

Rolli will face off against Freddie McConnell in the runoff election set for Sept. 14.