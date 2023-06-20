NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — West Nashville’s Rock Harbor Marina will undergo a transformation including significant upgrades and improvements to the facility property over the next year.

According to a release, the revitalized Rock Harbor Marina will bring new life to the Cumberland River as a distinct space for the community to gather, boat, eat and eventually live. The Blue Moon Waterfront Grille is expected to remain.

The marina has been acquired by the Dallas-based Prescott Group with the goal of transforming the boating landmark into a vibrant, mixed-use waterfront destination.

“We are thrilled to redevelop Rock Harbor Marina, an important and unique fixture of West Nashville while also preserving its history in the community,” said Prescott Group Regional Manager, Wes O’Quinn. “The new Rock Harbor Marina will be an exciting destination for locals and visitors alike to connect with the Cumberland River in a comfortable and carefree environment.”

According to a release, Rock Harbor is Nashville’s only full-service marine facility located directly on the Cumberland River with 29 acres of boating facilities and 150 boat slips ranging in size from twenty five feet to ninety feet. The marina is currently planning to construct new boat slips ranging from thirty to fifty-five feet to encourage greater boating and dockside activity.

The planned expansion includes extra parking, boater amenities and dockage infrastructure, as well as plans to introduce a mix of new commercial spaces. These would range from restaurants and stores to unique waterfront services, including boat, kayak and jet ski rentals.

“Blue Moon looks forward to collaborating with Prescott Group and being part of the great vision to bring Rock Harbor to its full potential,” said Joel Sullivan, partner. “Blue Moon has been popular for decades because it is so unique – a truly Nashville original where food and fun meet at the water’s edge in a fun and relaxing environment. With new parking, aesthetic improvements and significant upgrades at Rock Harbor, the future is bright for Blue Moon to continue to be a hidden gem for Nashvillians.”

Prescott Group has already formed new partnerships with Nautical Boat Club and Boat Rental Nashville, expanded the marina’s service department, and opened a dockside market to offer drinks, snacks and other boating essentials, according to a release.

A new Rock Harbor Marina website has been launched as a hub for information about the project, including updates on construction and leasing opportunities. The site is asking Nashvillians to provide feedback on what they want to see included at the marina.