NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of stealing a phone and then throwing it into a lake in East Nashville has been charged with robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Porter Road in response to an incident between a man and woman in the parking lot of a convenience store. An affidavit states once on scene, a man told officers his ex-girlfriend Regina French, 52, had approached him in an aggressive manner and bearhugged him from behind.

Regina French (Courtesy: MNPD)

Documents state the man was able to push French off of him and she then proceeded to approach a vehicle occupied by his girlfriend, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Officials said the victim attempted to call 911 when French lunged at her through the window and forcefully ripped her cellphone from her hand. French then fled the scene in her vehicle along with the stolen phone.

According to Metro police, French later returned to the scene and admitted to officers that she drove the stolen phone to Shelby Park and threw it into a lake.

French was charged with robbery, which is a Class-C Felony.