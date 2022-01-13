NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a commercial robbery early Thursday morning in an area north of downtown Nashville.

According to police, it happened just before 4 a.m. at a Waffle House located at in the 3300 block of Dickerson Pike. A handful of officers were seen at the restaurant responding to the robbery.

At this time, it is unclear whether there were any arrests made.

No additional information was immediately released.