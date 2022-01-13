NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a commercial robbery early Thursday morning in an area north of downtown Nashville.
According to police, it happened just before 4 a.m. at a Waffle House located at in the 3300 block of Dickerson Pike. A handful of officers were seen at the restaurant responding to the robbery.
At this time, it is unclear whether there were any arrests made.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.